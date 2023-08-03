CORBIN — The Corbin Police Department reported Wednesday that they have received a report from Baptist Health that a company called Promotional Specialties International from Ft. Worth, Texas, is calling local businesses in Corbin to solicit money for sponsorships on a Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirt in Baptist Health Corbin’s name.
The agency reports that this is a scam. The calls are not an approved project nor represent an approved contract with Baptist Health Corbin.
