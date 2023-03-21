CORBIN — As we wrap up the first quarter of 2023, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has kicked off their beloved foodie series with Restaurant Week — celebrating the city’s dining establishments with 11 participants offering up items that showcase the local culinary talent.
The event began Monday — coinciding with the arrival of Spring — and lasts through Saturday, March 25.
While there’s no public voting this week, Executive Director of Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Maggy Monhollen said judging will be taking place by certified judges for a big opportunity.
“What makes this week so significant this year is the Corbin Tourism Office partnered with World Food Championship,” Monhollen said. “We will have seven certified judges independently judging to pick one winner to compete in the Chef category in Dallas, Texas in November.”
A total of seven restaurants are competing for that honor, with the rest excited just to participate in the community event.
Be sure to stop by any and all of the following restaurants to try their Restaurant Week dishes: Bubby’s BBQ, Scully’s Restaurant and Bar, Depot on Main, Seasons Restaurant, The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery, Old Town Grill, The Icehouse, Sweeties Ice Cream & Mini Doughnuts, Folktale Coffee & Bakehouse, Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant and Si Señor Mexican Restaurant.
