CORBIN — The CorbinCon, previously known as the Southeastern Kentucky Card and Toy Expo, will be taking place at the Corbin Civic Center for free on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This will be the sixth convention since 2021. It’s tailored toward locals looking for collectables such as sports cards, Funko pops, comic books, toys, Hot Wheels, and works from nearby artists.
CorbinCon prides itself in providing a laid back, family-oriented environment and encourages families to bring their kids.
Aside from the vendors at the event, they offer to teach visitors how to play Pokémon. Additionally, there will be a costume contest (cosplay) at 3 p.m.
More information can be found under Next Realm Events on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.