SOUTH LAUREL — On Friday, February 10, Corbin’s Walmart provided cupcakes to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office as well as stuffed animals for deputies to carry in their patrol cars to give to children for comfort and tennis balls for K-9 training.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated he appreciates the support from South Laurel County Walmart Store #1259 for his staff to assist them in compassionately serving the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.