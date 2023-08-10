CORBIN — The sunshine was hiding behind some clouds on Wednesday evening but that didn’t stop the community from coming out to enjoy the tasty traditional festival eats and festival thrill-packed rides for all ages.
Carnival rides for all ages packed the streets of downtown. Whether you like fast spinning things or the view from a ferris wheel, NIBROC has something to offer everyone.
Armbands for carnival rides this year is $25 with a good variety to choose from down the downtown strip.
The festival has something to satisfy anyone’s yearning for a sweet or salty treat whether it be classic carnival foods like fried corn dogs or funnel cakes or southern BBQ.
You will have the chance to experience NIBROC continuing through the rest of the week, with the last day being Saturday night.
