CORBIN — While local poultry aficionados may have been disappointed with last month’s postponement of Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week, Corbin Tourism has come back swinging this month with their announcement to promote 2023 as “The Year of Food.”
“Over the last eight years, since we started Burger Week, we have really worked toward marketing Corbin as a culinary destination,” Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said, “because we have so many great locally owned and operated restaurant establishments that offer their own flair.”
In that time, Monhollen continued, those efforts have enjoyed outstanding support from the general public — which has left tourism officials eager to take the city to the next level.
That “next level” is becoming a gateway partner with World Food Championships (WFC), which bills itself as the highest stakes food competition in the world. Chefs both professional and amateur can earn their “Golden Ticket” in one of 10 categories — covering their competition entry fee to the grand championships to be held this November in Dallas, Texas, through winning one of several qualifying events planned throughout the year.
“It’s ultimately a five-day competition,” Monhollen explained. “People battle it out for a category champion title worth $7,500. Then the 10 category champions reconvene for a shot at the World Food Champion title and an additional $100,000.”
As a gateway partner, Corbin is hosting three Preferred Qualifiers:
• Restaurant Week — March 20-25 — Open to locally owned and operated restaurants within the city of Corbin with the winner entered into the WFC Chef category. Each participating restaurant will submit their own culinary creation at their own price point.
• Burger Week — June 12-17 — Open to Corbin restaurants with the winner entered into the WFC Burger category. Each participating restaurant will offer a burger at a price point set across the competition.
• Grillin & Chillin Steak Competition — September 16 — Open to the public with the winner entered into the WFC Steak category.
“This year, Corbin Tourism is going to send three local chefs to compete in the World Food Championships,” Monhollen said.
It might seem like enough to send the three qualifying competitors to Dallas for a chance at world renown and a hefty purse, but Corbin Tourism isn’t stopping there.
Monhollen noted that the agency has also partnered with WFC to host a class where participants can be certified to judge WFC contests — not only the qualifiers but the grand finale — through a process known as EAT (Execution, Appearance and Taste) Methodology.
That judging class will be taught by WFC CEO Mike McCloud and is planned for March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Corbin Public Library.
“We will take up to 25 registrations,” Monhollen said. “Registration is $25 and anyone can register for the class. Once they complete the official class, they’ll receive a ‘gold card’ that makes them an official World Food Championship judge.”
While they have the opportunity to go to Dallas if they wish, the local judges once certified will definitely be the ones judging the local qualifying events.
“We chose that date as a kickoff to Restaurant Week,” Monhollen said, “which will start that very next Monday.”
Registration for the judging class is now live at eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/food-sport-judging-class-tickets-473517061277.
“We’re entering the world of food sport,” Monhollen said of the community. “We want to uplift and highlight the culinary talent that our people have.…
“I believe in our people and this is an awesome opportunity to recognize Corbin’s chefs for their culinary expertise and the flavors they bring to the city.”
