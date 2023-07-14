In an effort to create a more meaningful learning experience for students and to encourage collaboration with the community, Corbin School of Innovation has assembled a Youth Advisory Council, made possible by the Youth Empowerment Grant. The Youth Advisory Council gives students an active voice in their education, as it aims to provide a platform for students to express their opinions and ideas on various matters related to education and life in general.
The Youth Advisory Council is comprised of students from different grades and backgrounds, ensuring that everyone’s opinions are represented. Both SOI and Corbin High students have joined. The council meets regularly to discuss various topics such as bullying, mental health, extracurricular activities, and school policies. The council’s ultimate goal is to bring about positive change within the school community.
The Council has already proposed several ideas for improving the school, such as introducing more student-led projects, organizing a food drive, and increasing the availability of mental health resources. They plan to act on these ideas in the upcoming summer months.
Nathan Gentry, the council’s co-organizer said, “The Youth Advisory Council is not just a group of students to give feedback, but also an opportunity to develop leadership skills and work towards goals.” He added that he would, “love for the council to become something that sticks,” in the Corbin School District.
Cari Calico, co-council organizer, feels that the council has been instrumental in creating an environment of collaboration and inclusivity within the school.
Calico stated, “I think my goal for YACC is to allow students to address issues that are of concern to them and work together to problem solve solutions.”
Student members feel that Corbin School of Innovation Youth Advisory Council is a shining example of student empowerment. That the council demonstrates the power of listening to and valuing the voices of young people. Students hope that the council’s continued efforts will inspire more positive change in the school community, inspiring other schools to follow their lead.
