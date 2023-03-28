The Corbin Schools celebrated AmeriCorps Week (March 12-16) with an appreciation for our Corbin School of Innovation AmeriCorps members Michael K. Ross and Sarah Floyd.
Ross is an AmeriCorps member serving at the Corbin School of Innovation. His primary project has been developing an official Healthy Minds Alliance Podcast which will feature short format interviews with AmeriCorps volunteers serving all across the U.S. These interviews will highlight how AmeriCorps members are serving their local communities. The Healthy Minds Alliance podcast is launching this month and will be found on all podcasting platforms.
Floyd’s AmeriCorps service term project has mainly been to bring art classes to the students at the Corbin School of Innovation. In these classes, she not only provides the children with new skills and knowledge in visual art but also a chance for the students to be creative and express themselves in a variety of mediums. These art projects have given the students an opportunity to explore their emotions in a visually creative way.
In addition to their individual projects, our AmeriCorps service members are trained to serve as instructors in a Mental Health program. Floyd and Ross are both Youth Mental Health First Aid instructors, an evidence-based curriculum hosted by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. The YMHFA class educates adults who work with youth on how to recognize and respond to signs of a mental health struggle or crisis.
These YMHFA classes can be held virtually via a Zoom meeting or in person. The curriculum requires approximately two hours of self-paced pre-work and then a four to five-hour instructor-led class. These classes are free to the public with the class fees being subsidized by an education grant awarded to the Corbin Independent Schools. Any person or organization that would like information about upcoming offerings of the Youth Mental Health First Aid program certificate training should contact Michael at Michael.Ross@corbin.kyschools.us. (www.youthmentalhealth.org)
