CORBIN — It is no secret now that the Redounds captured their first win on their new home turf on Friday. However, the spirit and energy brought from the fans was something you may not have caught glimpse of. It was most definitely a “you had to be there” moment that likely anyone in attendance to the Friday game will not soon forget.
With a record-breaking crowd estimated to be over 7,000 fans, the newly-updated stadium was vibrant with red and white and the Redhound spirited cheers never stopped during the heated battle between Corbin and Frederick Douglass.
{span}The Corbin Redhounds are currently ranked sixth in Class 4A in terms of rating percentage index, while Frederick Douglass, last year’s Class 5A State Champions who have since been reclassified to Class 6A, find themselves ranked 11th in terms of RPI.{/span}
Football fans across the state knew this high school game would be special with both teams sporting tremendous talent.
Both the University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University got word of this. Among the talented players on the field and a huge media presence, Vince Marrow the UK Associate Head Coach, Recruiting Coordinator and Tight Ends Coach, and EKU Tight Ends Coach C.J. Conrad stood on the sidelines closely examining possible recruits that could help their own teams find success in future upcoming seasons.
Before kickoff, this newspaper spoke with the two college football coaches. This is what they had to say about the special Friday night game and potential future players on both sides of the field.
Conrad came to see the unveiling of the new stadium and honor legendary Coach Roy Kidd, who recently passed away.
“He (Kidd) loved two things in his life, the Redhounds and the Colonels,” Coach Conrad said. “We want to continue to build the pipeline between Richmond and Corbin and continue to get good football players to come our way.”
Coach Marrow also came to check out some talent and the atmosphere at the game.
“Look at all the people here. You got some talent out here. You got about five D1 guys out here tonight,” Coach Marrow said with enthusiasm. “There are two big kids from this place down here we are interested in.”
Marrow also wanted to check out the new turf.
“The community and atmosphere here tonight are really great,” Marrow said.
As the teams made their entrance, another nod to the late legendary Redhound Kidd took place in the stadium.
Kidd’s close friend and former Redhound, 100-year-old Paul Jones, had the honorary coin toss for the home opener of the team’s 100- year celebratory season on the newly renovated Campbell Field.
The game was on and fans brought the Redhound Spirit.
Signs that read “The last episode of My Little Pony,” “Cheer on the hounds or go to the pound” and “You think you can beat us, now that’s fantasy football.”
Once on the field, that team spirit of thousands of fans fed the Redhounds just enough energy for the team to shut out the Broncos and capture the win 6-0.
Frederick Douglass was close to the line for a touchdown to tie the game but Corbin shut them down.
Thousands of Redhound fans celebrated the magic that just took place on the field.
The coaches celebrated and met with the team in the huddle, wasting no time to take a knee and thank God for the win. With the end of the amen, the team celebrated once again with celebratory cheers.
The Friday night lights magic wasn’t over yet. Coach Tom Greer announced the Smith twins — Jacob and Jerod — had some words they wanted to say.
“We wanted you to know before it’s public knowledge,” one said as the other raised his white glove covered hands with a UK emblem. “We are flipping to the University of Kentucky.”
The team and fans went wild.
Coach Marrow was right, two big players on Corbin’s side of the game, UK was certainly interested in.
The magic didn’t stop because later fans would find out that another Corbin Redhound would be getting an offer to UK.
Sophomore Eli Pietrowski received an offer from UK, though Redhounds are waiting to hear where he will officially commit for his college career.
The Friday night lights magic is sure to keep spreading in the newly renovated Campbell Field as 100 years of legendary Corbin football spirit and talent has paved a path to success for this 2023 team.
At the half, former players and coaches over the years among cheerleaders met in the middle of the field and reminded the latest Redhounds of those who paved the path to the present day Corbin football program that is getting so much attention.
A hundred years of football magic are being celebrated and every Redhound has just one wish, that there will be a 100 more.
