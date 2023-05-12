CORBIN — Grace Health is excited to announce that Corbin Pediatric Associates, PSC, is joining the Grace Health family and will now be referred to as Grace Health Corbin Pediatric Clinic.
This decision brings two highly respected organizations committed to providing exceptional pediatric care to families in Southeastern Kentucky. Grace Health looks forward to providing additional support and benefits to current and future patients, including expanded access to dental, pharmacy, and behavioral health services.
Grace Health welcomes three pediatric physicians, Christina Butler, MD, FAAP, Goutham Hebbalmath, MD, FAAP, Kendra Gray, DO, FAAP, and five (5) nurse practitioners, Michael Campbell, Ollie “Renee” Gibbons, Eric Helton, Tamara Niemeier, and Melissa Trent, along with valued support staff.
“After careful thought and consideration, we decided it was in the best interest of our patients and families to join forces with Grace Health,” said Corbin Pediatric Associates owner Dr. Christina Butler. “Grace Health’s reputation for providing exceptional care to families is well-known, and we believe that our shared commitment to excellence and the additional resources will support the growth of pediatric services.”
There will be no disruption in care. Patients of Corbin Pediatric Associates will continue to receive care at the same clinic location from the same providers they know and trust. Patients will now have access to additional resources from Grace Health.
“We are excited to bring such a large and experienced practice into the Grace Health family,” said Grace Health CEO Michael Stanley. Together, we will be able to provide even more families in our region with access to the high-quality pediatric care they deserve.”
The Grace Health Corbin Pediatric Clinic hours of operation will be Monday — Friday, 8:00 am — 6:00 pm, closed on Saturdays and Sundays, and located at 57 Summit Drive, Corbin, KY 40701.
Grace Health was established in 2008 in Knox County, Kentucky, as a primary healthcare provider and recognized as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). Grace Health has 12 clinic locations and 34 school-based clinics and provides complete healthcare services to Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, and Whitley counties. The primary healthcare clinics also provide pediatrics, women’s care, behavioral health, school-based health, nursing home care, pharmacy, and dental services.
For more information on Grace Health, visit gracehealthky.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.