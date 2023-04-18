RICHMOND – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that 30 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy on April 6.
These law enforcement officers — including Zachary T. Johnson of the Corbin Police Department — will now serve and protect the commonwealth to create safer communities.
“The commonwealth is lucky to have public servants of your caliber, and we thank you for your diligence to creating safer communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “Team Kentucky wishes you a safe and fulfilling career.”
DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 537 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
The everchanging nature of public safety and protection requires DOCJT to remain on the cutting edge of law enforcement training practices. This includes providing officers and recruits with latest technology training and legal information available to protect the diverse communities they serve. Advancements in training, facilities and instruction are made often, allowing DOCJT trainers and trainees to have the most possible resources at their disposal.
The 30 graduating law enforcement officers are now ready to wear the badge of honor along with the other 1,115 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019. They will work together to create a commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians now and into the future.
“During the past 20 weeks you have listened earnestly to the training and guidance from your class coordinator and instructors here at DOCJT,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I urge you to remember their instruction and commit the skills taught to heart.”
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.
