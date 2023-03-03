Developed from her Ossoli Club sponsored platform, Grit and Grace, MaryAlice McVey, May Day Queen 2022, along with The Kindness Club at Corbin Middle School, created week-long KINDNESS awareness activities and lessons for the student body.
MaryAlice, a junior at Corbin High School, helps lead the Kindness Club, which encourages positive self-esteem, generosity, and service.
During this past week, CMS students were given the opportunity to participate in KINDNESS awareness and action, learning how to serve others in deed and with their words through daily awareness activities and challenges.
On Thursday, MaryAlice partnered with Meau Jones (Director of Diversity and Special Programs at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College) and the CMS Leadership Team, speaking to the entire student body on how KINDNESS impacts not only the school culture but also the culture of our community.
MaryAlice shared her personal experiences of being bullied during middle school and how she addressed and overcame it through awareness and acts of kindness with Grit and Grace. She explained the importance of KIND words and KIND actions because every student has a “back story”. Many students have mastered the art of wearing the “everything is fine” mask.
You never know what another person student has been through, is going through, or will be going through.
As a result, over 600 students pledged to “Be the ‘I’ in KIND”, spreading kindness above hate to create a more inclusive Corbin Middle School and community. Assistant Principal, Evan Robinson, said, “This week has allowed students to feel heard and to share their experiences with one another. It has truly fostered a sense of belonging for those students who feel invisible in the school. It’s culture changing.”
