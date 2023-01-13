CORBIN — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held their January luncheon at the Corbin Center on Tuesday with Mayor Suzie Razmus as the featured speaker.
Mayor Razmus updated chamber members on several projects — including details of the US 25W reconstruction project from KY 727 (5th Street) all the way to the Corbin Bypass (KY 3041).
Mayor Razmus said the problems with this road have caused accidents and delays. Now up to over $30 million, the project now can be started and is fully funded with help from a $15 million federal grant.
“Exciting times are coming,” the mayor said. “This is coming and it will probably be a pain for a couple of years… but it’s going to be worth it. It’s going to look great and I think we will see growth because of this.”
Razmus also discussed big plans for the $100,000 opioid settlement money the city has received. They will use the money to help provide transportation for those in transitional housing, which the city is pursuing funding for. The housing would be for those in recovery and to be qualified, the tenants would need to be pursuing higher education of some sort.
Mayor Razmus also updated the community about the Exit 29 lawsuit between the city and London over annexation of property. Though the Laurel County Circuit had ruled in favor of London last February, Corbin is waiting to see if the Kentucky Court of Appeals will hear their oral argument.
“It’s a long process. It takes quite a while and it’s frustrating for everybody but that’s just the way the court system works,” Mayor Razmus said.
The mayor also mentioned the Corbin Center, opening of the Farmers Market and updates to the community pool.
The community pool will become a three-season pool with a dome for Spring and Fall. It will also be connected to the recreation center for indoor bathrooms.
“It’s just going to be up to date and it’s going to be fabulous. It’s a really important thing to our community,” Mayor Razmus said. “A lot of kids grew up in that pool and they are going to be able to for another 50 years.”
Razmus also announced new horsetrack Cumberland Run will be opened in the Fall.
“It’s really exciting to talk about what all is going on for 2023,” Razmus said.
The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) sponsored Tuesday’s luncheon and encouraged those who attended to give blood to their local Tri-County Donor Center located on 1454 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy.
KBC provides blood to over 70 hospitals in Kentucky, but the blood supply has been at a critical shortage for nearly three years. Covid-19 impacted the rate people were donating.
KBC asked the community to help shorten the gap in the blood supply.
“We are really grateful to be a part of this and spread the word about our donor center here in the Corbin area. It’s really an every day need for blood in our state,” KBC Director of Media and Branding Eric Lindsey said. “We found we have a loyal donor base here and we service the hospitals in the area so we are glad to be here to help the community realize we are open.”
The Tri-County Donor Center is open Monday — Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The next chamber meeting will be in Williamsburg February 14.
“I think we had a great turn out. The mayor gave some great update information on what is going on in the community.” Bruce Carpenter, Executive Director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said of the first luncheon of the new year. “If anyone is interested in joining the Chamber of Commerce we would love to have them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.