CORBIN — James Calder is a story of perseverance.
The South Laurel High School graduate has experienced a life filled with medical needs, and recently underwent his 59th brain surgery in late November.
His challenges have never stopped him from living his best life.
“James is an identical twin, born with hydrocephalus, which is water on the brain,” his mother Lois Calder explained. “He was 13 days old when he went in to his first surgery, then he didn’t have anymore until he was five years old.”
According to Ms. Calder, James had to have more than 20 surgeries in just one year — between June 1987 and June 1988.
Now 44, James loves to help others. He’s helped with food boxes at Come-Unity Cooperative Care in London and puts together shoes boxes (Operation Christmas Child) throughout the year, something he started in 2001. Though he’d been in and out of the hospital since March, James completed 92 before the end of 2022.
“You won’t find anyone any closer to the Lord as James,” Lois said. “Our preacher refers James as his ‘right-hand-man.’ He will always be able to tell you what each verse says. I’m just so very proud of my son.”
At church, James plays guitar and sings. As honorary security, he wears a special shirt every Sunday.
James has also been made an honorary police officer, firefighter and veteran.
“Before he got sick this last time, he would patrol the neighborhood on his golf cart,” Lois said, adding that State Trooper Chris McQueen had gotten him an honorary certificate as well.
His family wants to lift James up as inspiration for everyone and hope for the future. Without fail, they say, he always keeps going. No matter what life hands you, it’s what you do to keep moving forward that matters the most.
