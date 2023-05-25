CORBIN — The community gathered on Monday to celebrate the newest option for birth mothers to safely and anonymously surrender babies they can’t care for — a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Corbin Fire Department.
Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Box, was abandoned by her 17-year-old birth mother in 1973 when there were no options for mothers with unwanted babies.
Kelsey spearheads the movement today and celebrated with the city of Corbin on their accomplishment of opening the 147th Safe Haven Baby Box in the United states.
“We don’t want to find a dead baby and then put a Safe Haven Baby Box in. We want to put a Safe Haven box in so we don’t have dead babies. In communities that are proactive, we have eliminated infant abandonment,” Kelsey said. “These babies are gonna grow up happy, healthy and loved with their new families and change the world.”
Chaylee Haggard of Corbin knows all about giving abandoned babies a happy life.
Not long ago, an abandoned baby at the local hospital was placed in Haggard’s home for adoption.
The hospital knew she was a foster parent looking to adopt and she took the call and quickly had baby Knox in her home.
Knox is happy and healthy with his adoptive family and is a reflection of what can happen when mothers have safe options.
“We are truly in an epidemic here locally. There are so many kids in foster care,” Haggard said. “Even though our town is small, there are many mothers who need a safer option. Many don’t know taking an unwanted child to the hospital is an option and the Safe Haven Box option is completely anonymous.”
Haggard is thankful for the mother who surrendered her adoptive son Knox so she could be his mother.
Another success story of adoption is 18-year-old Maggie Moore who was adopted in Laurel County from South Korea.
Her story began when her birth mother surrendered her safely, which led to her adoption.
“I am very blessed to see this baby box,” Moore said. “I met Monica in September and was immediately passionate to get a baby box in London. We are in the process of that right now. I am excited to see babies saved and all the lives changed from adoption just like mine has. My story could have been very different.”
Jack Partin, Battalion Chief at Corbin Fire Department, has been advocating for the Safe Haven Box for a couple years now.
“The current city administration has really helped this become a reality,” Partin said. “If we save one life, it’s been worth all the phone calls I’ve been told ‘no’ on, the sleepless nights and aggravations the last couple of years.”
Partin says his team is ready for when a baby is placed in the box.
“We are in the business to help people in the fire department and I feel this is the ultimate help. We will help you and you don’t even have to tell us about it unless you want to,” Partin said. “There’s no cameras that shine on the box. It is completely anonymous. We are here for that child and it’s a blessing to do this for our community.”
The box is secure and alarmed to alert first responders when it is used so the babies who are placed inside get the medical attention and placed in a safe home.
If anyone would like to know their options before using the Safe Haven Box, they can call 1-866-99-BABY1.
“Any parent that needs to know their options can call us anytime,” Kelsey said. “We will tell them all their options so they can choose what is best for them.”
