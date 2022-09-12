CORBIN — During the 2022-2023 school year students are allowed 15 excused absences - six of which can be excused with a Parent Note and nine with a Health Care Provider Note.
All excuse notes must be turned in within five days of the absence. Emails are permitted as Parent Notes but must be emailed in within the five-day window. Each school has their own attendance coordinator. See below which person/email you should contact.
Corbin Primary School contact: Vicki.Baker@Corbin.kyschools.us
Corbin Elementary School contact: Melissa.Johnson@Corbin.kyschools.us
Corbin Middle School contact: Crystal.Warren@Corbin.kyschools.us
Corbin High School contact: Attendance@corbin.kyschools.us
Corbin School of Innovation contact: Jaclyn.Cox@Corbin.kyschools.us
To read the entire attendance policy, please navigate to www.corbinschools.org/parents and click on the Attendance Policy link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.