CORBIN — On October 29, 2022, the CHS Speech & Debate Team opened their season at the Larry A. Ryle Invitational Tournament in Union, Kentucky. Twelve of the students on the team traveled to compete in their first in-person invitational tournament. The CHS Speech & Debate team came together last year in the middle of the tournament season, only having the opportunity to participate in virtual tournaments as well as the Regional & State Tournament, in person.
Students were awarded medals for each category from first to sixth place and are considered state qualifiers if they place at any of these six levels. The top three students in each category placing first through third determined the school sweepstakes points at the tournament. Due to the number of Corbin High School team members placing in the top 3, the team clinched their first sweepstakes trophy, placing 3rd out of 11 schools. Individual team members placed in their respective categories as follows:
• Audrey Grace Orr — 1st place, Poetry
• Team of Audrey Grace Orr & Ayden Ferguson — 1st place, Improvisational Duo
• Team of Sam Price & Nehemiah Day — 6th place, Improvisational Duo
• Bailyn Scent — 4th place, Dramatic Interpretation
• Zachary Clifton — 1st place, Extemporaneous Speaking
• Cassie Messer — 2nd place, Poetry Interpretation
• Zada Henderson- 5th place, Poetry Interpretation
• Kaitlyn Deaton — 6th place, Poetry Interpretation
• Savannah James — 4th place, Prose Interpretation.
The CHS team will advance to the regional tournament at Knott Central on February 4, 2023. The regional tournaments serve as qualifiers for the upcoming State Speech Tournaments. Kentucky’s seven regions hold these tournaments at both the Junior and Senior levels each year, and each qualifies students for the Junior State Speech Tournament (grades 4-8) or the Senior State Speech Tournament (grades 9-12). The State tournament will be held at Northern Kentucky University on March 10 and 11.
At each regional contest, Regional Champions and Runners Up are named in each of the 12 Junior and 14 Senior speech categories. Additionally, team awards are given for the top three teams in each of the regions. The newly formed Corbin High School Speech Team placed 2nd in the region at their first Regional Tournament at Knott Central High School last tournament season on February 12, 2022.
The CHS speech team is coached by freshman English teacher, Tara Prewitt (head coach) and CHS Youth Service Center Coordinator, Sara Donahue (assistant coach). A special thanks to Corbin Garage Door, Pennington Wellness, David’s Steakhouse, White Rabbit Records, Whitaker Bank as well as several other sponsors for their support of the team this season.
