CORBIN — Corbin High School recently celebrated its annual White Coat Ceremony. Every year Corbin’s Biomed Program, through Project Lead the Way, celebrates the accomplishments of the school’s Biomed students.
The program is a demanding mixture of courses involving inquiry-based learning, with hands-on projects and lessons in Biomedical Science. As a result, students dedicating themselves to this career pathway receive a white lab coat embroidered with their name.
The ceremony began with an opening prayer by Kaitlyn Will. After which, Principal Steve Jewell gave a welcome and short heart-felt speech.
“I’ve got three words for you: Challenge, challenge challenge,” Jewell told the students. “Always challenge yourself!”
The principal went on to explain that by taking the Biomed classes, that is what they are doing.
This mentality is reflected in Jules Deal, a junior at Corbin High School, who explained that the program motivates students to stick to their “initial scholarly goals and not to give up on them.” As far as the White Coat Ceremony, Miss Deal explains that the ceremony “reflects what might actually happen if we reach our goal and get a white coat.”
Afterwards, Marcee Huffman introduced the guest speaker, Mr. Michael Wynn BS, CDCC, Director of Community Programs from Grace Health. Grace Health purchased the lab coats and patches for the ceremony.
Mr. Wynn began his speech by thanking Corbin High School for allowing Grace Health to invest in Corbin students. Then he echoed Jewell’s petition by asking students to challenge themselves and “to recognize that there’s going to be obstacles.” He eloquently communicated to the students through an anecdote that there are things worth fighting for, and a career in healthcare is one of those things.
Addressing the students directly, Mr. Wynn went on to request that students eventually come back home and help their community, explaining that “people who have been raised in the community, they understand the culture of the community.”
Afterwards, students were presented with their white coats. Project Lead the Way teachers Debra Theodore, Amber Damron, and Marsee Huffman, helped each student don their personalized lab coat. In total, 14 students received a white coat.
In closing, the students recited the Biomedical Sciences Student Oath, which included explanations of pride, integrity and pursuit regarding the Biomedical field. As well, the oath went on to affirm their “commitment to professional conduct and to abide by the principles of ethical conduct and research policies as set forth by Corbin High School.”
Afterwards, students, teachers and parents were invited to attend a reception in the upper part of the high school cafeteria.
