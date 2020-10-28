Corbin banker appointed to membership council at American Bankers Association

CORBIN – The American Bankers Association has selected Tim Barnes, President/CEO of Hometown Bank to serve on its Membership Council. Barnes joins a group of more than 50 prominent bankers representing nearly every state across the nation.
ABA’s board-appointed Membership Council representatives support the organization in maintaining a solid national membership base, as well as helping to shape banking policy. “My job will be to advocate on behalf of ABA and actively help retain, engage and recruit my fellow bankers. I am honored to be appointed to this important role.”, Barnes commented.
With a strong and growing membership, ABA works in tandem with bankers across the country and their respective state associations to create the best environment for banks to do business and serve their communities. “A strong banking industry plays a critical role in our nation’s economy,” Barnes said. “This appointment gives me the opportunity to represent Kentucky and advocate for its continued success.”
The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation's $18.5 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks. Together, America's banks employ more than 2 million men and women, safeguard $14 trillion in deposits and extend more than $10 trillion in loans.
Barnes is a founding member of Hometown Bank and has served as President/CEO since the bank was established in April 2000. Hometown Bank, a $210M community bank, has six banking centers in Whitley, Laurel and Knox Counties in Southeast Kentucky. Tim resides in Corbin with his wife, Dee and their two sons, Tanner and Abe.
