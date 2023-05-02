FRANKFORT — The city of Corbin is among 37 community chosen last week to receive funding that will enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the commonwealth.
The federally-funded Land and Water Conservation Fund has allotted $3.9 million to communities across Kentucky for a wide variety of outdoor, health-related improvements, including the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, construction of walking and paths and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.
In Corbin’s case, the city will use $125,000 to purchase and install toddler-aged playground equipment, benches, rubber surfacing and slide mats.
“Every Kentuckian deserves access to safe and well-maintained outdoor spaces to enjoy with their family,” Gov. Andy Beshear stated. “These funds have been improving our parks for years, and we’re starting to see projects come to fruition that I recommended at the start of my administration. We’ll continue to make our public parks a priority across Kentucky.”
To receive the federal funds, which are administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.
