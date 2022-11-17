CORBIN — The Corbin Arena is set for a busy 2023 with tickets about to go on sale for two events.
First, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be making its return to the Arena this January with a WWE Sunday Stunner event.
WWE has been making annual stops at the Arena since 2018, with the exception of last year.
The Sunday Stunner is set for January 15, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Featured superstars for the upcoming show include Bianca Belair, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, Bayley and Austin Theory, according to their website, though the site noted that featured talent is subject to change.
On Tuesday, the Arena announced that blues legend Buddy Guy will be bringing his Damn Right Farewell Tour to town on Saturday, May 13 with special guest Eric Gales.
Guy, recipient of the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, announced the tour just last month to celebrate his seventh #1 album The Blues Don’t Lie, released via Silvertone/RCA Records.
Gales, originally hailed as a child prodigy on the guitar, has recorded 19 albums for major record labels and has done session and tribute work.
Tickets go on sale for both events on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
