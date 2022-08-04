CORBIN — A press release from The Corbin Arena revealed a new concert set for November 29.
Tickets for the Trinity of Terror Tour will go on sale this Friday and will feature the Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills along with special guest, Atreyu.
The Black Veil Brides formed in 2006 in Cincinnati, Ohio, but are now based outside of Hollywood, California. The band includes Andy Biersack on lead vocals, Jake Pitts on lead guitar, Jinxx on violin and rhythm guitar, Christian “CC” Coma on drums, and Lonny Eagleton on bass.
According to Apple Music, the band earned a small cult following in 2009. Inspired by Kiss with long hair, black studded clothing, and black makeup, Black Veil Brides was discovered by Rob Zombie and later Ozzy Osbourne’s bassist, Blasko. In 2010, they released their first album “We Stitch These Wounds.” The following year, the band won Revolve magazine’s Golden Gods Award for Best New Band. They have had four consecutive albums hit the Top 20 of the Billboard chart.
Some of the top songs from Black Veil Brides include “In the End,” “Knives and Pens,” “Fallen Angels,” and “Rebel Love Song,” according to Apple Music.
Motionless in White formed in 2005 in Scranton, Pennsylvania — taking their name from the lethal substance in Kurt Vonnegut’s novel Cat’s Cradle, according to Apple Music. Chris “Motionless” Cerulli is on lead vocals, Ryan Sitkowski on lead guitar, Ricky “Horror” Olson on rhythm guitar, Vionni Mauro on drums, and Justin Morrow on bass.
Motionless in White released “Graveyard Shift” in 2017 and the songs “Voices” and “LOUD” became top hits. The band is reminiscent of those like Marilyn Manson, Danzig, and Alice Cooper, according to Apple Music. Other top hits include “Another Life,” “Disguise,” and “Reincarnate.”
A heavy metal band from Boston, Massachusetts, Ice Nine Kills is signed to Fearless Records. Their first success was with their 2014 “The Predator Becomes Prey,” which made the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hard Rock chart.
Ice Nine Kills’s top songs, according to Apple Music, include “A Grave Mistake,” “The American Nightmare,” “Stabbing in the Dark,” and “Hip to Be Sacred.”
Special guest Atreyu is a band that formed in Orange County, California, in 1998. According to Apple Music, the band originally called themselves Retribution. They later renamed themselves Atreyu after a character in Michael Ende’s novel The Neverending Story.
Their albums “Congregation of the Damned,” “Long Live,” and “Our Wake” made Billboard’s US Hard Rock and US Rock charts. “Lead Sails Paper Anchor” hit No. 1.
The band has had songs featured on soundtracks for Madden NFL 2007, Madden NFL 2008, and Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock. Apple Music listed these songs at the top: “Becoming the Bull,” “Falling Down,” “The Time is Now,” and “Warrior.”
Tickets go on sale this Friday on Ticketmaster or you can pick them up at The Corbin Arena’s Box Office.
