SOMERSET — The Whitley County High School Baseball Team was invited to Congressman Hal Rogers’ Somerset District Office last Thursday for a special recognition from the Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Colonels recently won the 2023 KHSAA High School Baseball State Championship, bringing the state crown to the 13th Region and Whitley County for the very first time. Congressman Rogers honored the Colonels’ historic victory with a tribute in the Congressional Record and presented a framed copy to Coach Jeremy Shope and the team.
“When a team from the mountains is competing in the state tournament, all of southern and eastern Kentucky cheers them on, and we are thrilled to celebrate this tremendous victory with them,” said Congressman Rogers. “Whitley County is getting quite a banner collection for baseball, including the state title and two regional championships over the last three years. I commend Coach Shope, the coaching staff and especially these stellar student athletes for catapulting this baseball program into a competitive force on the field at every level of competition.”
Whitley County’s victory marks the first time that a team from Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District has won the state title in high school baseball since Boyd County took the crown in 2001 and Paintsville in 1990.
“This win encourages young athletes from across the mountains to dream bigger and work harder,” said Congressman Rogers.
“I’m so proud of this team, and as a native of southeastern Kentucky, I was so excited for our guys to bring the state trophy home to the mountains,” said Coach Shope. “We are honored that Congressman Rogers recognized our victory in the U.S. House of Representatives. It was a special day for our team to meet with him today.”
Congressman Rogers’ tribute is now part of the Congressional Record, which is stored in the Library Congress, putting the Whitley County High School Baseball Team’s state victory in the nation’s history books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.