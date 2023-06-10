CORBIN — Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a condition in which you have recurring unreasonable thoughts and fears that may cause you to perform repetitive actions. These obsessions and compulsions cause you stress and difficulty in your daily activities.
Michael Abbott, LCSW LCADC MSSW, Director for Inpatient Behavioral Health Therapy and Utilization and Review, explained, “The term OCD is often misused to describe a person who is particularly clean or organized, but who doesn’t actually have the disorder. OCD often begins with small symptoms but grows into a more serious condition.”
Early signs and symptoms of OCD
“Things you’re intensely interested in aren’t necessarily signs of OCD. However, if you have or are developing the condition, being able to recognize the signs and symptoms of OCD can help you get treatment and minimize the problems the condition can cause in your life,” said Abbott.
What are some signs of OCD? People with the condition may experience a number of symptoms.
Intrusive Thoughts
—Fear of losing important items like your car keys or the TV remote
—Fear of not having items you need like matches or enough drinking water as you prepare for a camping trip
—Excessive focus on something you feel is a good or bad omen
—Fear of hurting yourself or others
—Frequent or intense focus on religion or morality
—Fear of being contaminated by germs from doorknobs or grocery cart handles
—Sexual or violent thoughts or images that frequently intrude on your thinking
—Fixation on ensuring that items are lined up and orderly
Security-Related Behavior
—Repeatedly checking that doors and windows are locked
—Frequently contacting loved ones to ensure they’re safe
—Repeatedly reviewing fire hazards such as ensuring the stove is off or candles have been extinguished
Excessive Cleanliness
—Excessive hand washing
—Frequent cleaning of kitchen counters and appliances
—Frequent dusting or vacuuming
—Washing or rewashing clothes that have had little or no use
Continual Arranging
—Struggling to find the “right” position for furniture in a room
—Aligning food items in a pantry so that all have their labels facing outward
—Excessive tidying
Repetitive Actions and Hoarding
—Attempting to relieve stress by doing things like repeating certain words, counting items or tapping on the table
—Excessive praying or performing other religious rituals
—Gathering and refusing to discard items that others might consider junk or waste, like empty food containers
“If you are experiencing severe symptoms of OCD that are preventing you from accomplishing your day to day activities, consider our more intensive outpatient services such as Adult Mental Health Partial Hospitalization or Intensive Outpatient programs,” suggested Abbott.
The Partial Hospitalization Program offers up to 20 hours of programming each week that includes psychotherapy in an individual and group therapy format and weekly sessions with a Board Certified Psychiatrist. The Intensive Outpatient Program offers the same but is 9 to 12 hours of programming each week.
Abbott said, “There are evidence-based therapies and medications that can be extremely helpful in managing symptoms and getting you back to best level of functioning.”
If you would like more information or need help, call 606-528-1212, extension 1674.
