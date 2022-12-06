CORBIN — The Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund got a huge boost last week.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Corbin Rotary Club, featured speaker Maggy Monhollen, who serves as Corbin Tourism Director and Downtown Manager, presented the civic organization with a $6,000 check on behalf of the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon Committee.
The money represents half of the proceeds raised from the 3rd Annual Colonel Sanders Half Marathon and 10K held last month. The other half was scheduled to be presented to the Corbin Lion’s Club on Monday evening.
Monhollen spoke about the significance of the event as a sports tourism attraction for the city.
“Not only are we promoting Corbin’s most famous citizen in our race,” she said, “but this race also brings a wide variety of out-of-state participants.”
The race has continued to grow since its inception, which began with just the 13.1-mile half marathon. The 6.2-mile 10K was added last year then a 1.1-mile kids’ race was the new addition for 2022.
“We’ve grown every single year to extend the event and include more and more people,” Monhollen said, adding that the participants who completed their respective events this year were especially dedicated given the rainy weather. “What we essentially had were 154 of the most dedicated runners ever.…These were the people that were determined to meet their goals, their personal best, and come out and join us for this race. They did have fun while doing it.”
Monhollen thanked the Rotary Club for volunteering to help with water stations, as well as the Corbin Police Department for keeping the route safe by shutting down the applicable roads.
“This is one of the largest events that the City of Corbin manages by far. It takes about 200 volunteers to facilitate the entire event between set up, making sure there are comfort stations, awards; it’s an intense, large event.…,” she continued. “We couldn’t do it without the support of local clubs and organizations, individuals such as you all.”
Monhollen added that from the beginning, the half marathon committee — comprised of members who are already involved in public service — has been dedicated to raising money for community efforts such as the Empty Stocking Fund.
The Empty Stocking Fund is the local Rotary’s signature charitable program. Signups were completed on November 29, with gifts to be distributed at the SKESF Christmas Party scheduled for Saturday, December 17, at Immanuel Baptist Church.
