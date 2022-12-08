CORBIN — The Corbin Lions Club is much closer to meeting its $15,000 fundraising goal for its 74th annual Christmas Basket Program.
On Monday, Colonel Sanders Half Marathon Committee members Maggy Monhollen and Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick presented the civic group with a check for $6,000 — representing half of the proceeds raised from the 3rd Annual Colonel Sanders Half Marathon and 10K held last month.
Monhollen, who serves as Corbin Tourism Director and Downtown Manager, noted that the event was launched with the idea of helping local charitable efforts and that this year the Half Marathon/10K had grown enough to help both the Lions Club and Corbin Rotary Club with their respective Christmas drives.
“The first year we decided that we have a heart for public servitude,” Monhollen said, adding that with the race occurring in the fall, the Christmas projects seemed particularly appropriate this year. “We wanted our race to benefit local organizations that have humanitarian goals for the community.”
In presenting the donation, Monhollen also thanked the Lions Club for their participation in setting up at the race. She expressed hope that the funding could help club members some Christmas cheer to those who might not otherwise have a happy holiday.
Lions Club President Jim Manning noted that the cutoff date for signup was last Friday and the organization is on track to provide some 300 baskets to residents within an eight-mile radius.
In years past, the club had provided a box of food to furnish the complete holiday meal. With the onset of the pandemic, Manning explained that a switch was made in 2020 to mailing out $50 gift cards.
“We’ve gotten some good feedback on the gift cards,” Manning noted, adding that would continue with resuming the delivery/pickup of fruit baskets.
Through the end of November, the Corbin Lions Club had received $6,751 in donations from the following individuals and organizations: Best Western, Brentwood Pharmacy, Corbin Flower Shop, Corbin One-Hour Cleaners, David S. Hoskins Attorney, David’s Steakhouse, Davis Salvage Company, Drs. Brent & Terri Chumbley, First Pentecostal Church, Gary & Brenda McDaniel and Bobby & Donna McDaniel, Hamlin & Kersey, Insurance Marketing Group, JBK Roofing Division, June Martin, Ladies Group of the First Pentecostal Church, Lion Jim Castle, Loraine Faulkner, Marr Miller and Myers, Mike Sparks State Farm Insurance Agency, Mitchell Tax & Accounting, Morton Discount Drug, MPI, Patil Foundation, Pennington Wellness, Rhoda Woods, Siler Implement Company, Skip Walden Insurance, Southeast Truss, Stan & Joan Wyatt, Timothy Crawford Attorney at Law, Tri-County Insulated Metal Panels, West Corbin Christian Church, and Willard & Julie Farris.
For more information or to donate, email corbinlionsclub@gmail.com or mail at Corbin Lions Club, P.O. Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702-0365.
