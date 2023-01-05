CORBIN — Even the most industrious among us can be somewhat slow to put our Christmas decorations away, and officials in downtown Corbin have found a great reason to leave at least one up for the month of January.
Santa’s House in Nibroc Park, located on Main Street, has been transformed into Santa’s Coat Closet where those who have a new or gently used coat to give can leave it on a hanger and people who need a coat are welcomed to take one.
Starting today (Thursday), Santa’s Coat Close will be open daily at least through the end of this month. To learn more, visit the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Facebook page.
