The following are closed today, Thursday, Feb. 11 due to weather:
The Laurel County Health Department is closed.
The Knox County Health Department is closed.
CHI Saint Joseph Outpatient Rehabilitation at 100 London Mountain View Drive Suite 400, London, is closed.
CHI Saint Joseph Imaging Center at 148 London Mountain View Drive Suite 1, London, is closed.
CHI Saint Joseph Cancer Care Center at 165 London Mountain View Drive, London, is closed.
COVID Testing Site at 148 London Mountain View Drive Suite 3, London is closed.
London's Women Care will be closed Thursday and on a two hour delay Friday due to impending ice storm.
If you have a closing you want listed, email it to newsroom@thetimestribune.com
