tt

Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination clinic will be open during normal hours 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at the Corbin Center. However if you feel that the weather will keep you from keeping your appointment, please call 606.526.4990 to reschedule.

Baptist Health Corbin would like to announce the following delays.

Delayed until 9 a.m.

Baptist Health Cancer Care

Baptist Health Infusion Clinic

Baptist Health Breast Care Center

Baptist Health Outpatient Diagnostic Center

Delayed until 10 a.m.

BHMG Family Medicine Corbin

BHMG Family Medicine Barbourville

BHMG Family Medicine Williamsburg

BHMG Primary Care Somerset

BHMG Urology

BHMG Gastroenterology

BHMG Behavioral Health Briscoe Clinic

BHMG Pulmonology

BHMG Orthopedics

BHMG Cardiology Corbin

BHMG Cardiology Somerset

Baptist Health is rescheduling appointments with patients individually.

Corbin City Hall offices will open at 9 a.m.
 
Corbin Pediatric Associates will be operating on a delayed schedule Thursday and will open at 10 a.m.
 
East Bernstadt Independent closed. NTI Day.

ALL Grace Health Clinics and Pharmacies are closed for the day.

Knox and Laurel Circuit Courts are closed.

Knox County Health Department is closed Thursday.

Knox County Senior Citizens Center closed Thursday No meals or deliveries on Thursday.

Knox-Whitley Humane Association is closed.

Laurel County Clerk's Office is closed.

McBurney Center will open at 9 a.m.

All locations of the Whitley County Health Department will be closed on Thursday. The health department will reach out to reschedule all canceled appointments when we return.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you