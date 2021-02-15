Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination Clinic located at the Corbin Center will be CLOSED ON MONDAY, February 15th. We will call you to reschedule your appointment.
Baptist Health Corbin - The Cancer Center, Infusion Clinic, Wound Clinic, Imaging Services, Breast Care Center and Outpatient Diagnostic Center will be on a two hour delay. Will call you to reschedule your appointment.
Knox County Health Department is closed on Monday.
Sacred Grounds Coffee is closed Monday.
SEKRI facilities closed on Monday.
Webbed Sphere, located at the old American Greeting Card plant in Corbin, will be CLOSED tomorrow due to inclement weather. All employees working for Webbed Sphere companies should NOT report to work on Monday, February 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.