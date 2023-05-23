CORBIN — Lynn Camp Class of 2023 had their moment to shine across the stage at the Corbin Arena on Saturday.
This graduating class took their moment to also give a moment to fellow classmate Carmen Renee Gambrel, who battled stage four brain cancer.
Gambrel was mentioned in the opening prayer, “May we all strive to be as strong as Renee Gambrel.
The school had a representing family member receive her diploma due to her health condition. They walked across the stage on the old Lynn Camp flooring as tradition has it and took Gambrel her diploma.
She sadly passed away the next day. Gambrel’s future plans included attending Eastern Kentucky University and majoring in Education, according to the graduation program provided at the event.
Additionally, the Class of 2023 saved a spot on stage for Bryson Joseph Riffe, who passed away in March of 2020, and honored his memory with the song “Count the Stars” performed by the Lynn Camp Chamber choir.
Salutatorian Bailey Brown reminded her classmates of the hard work each student put in to get to this moment — adding that there were many late caffeine-fueled nights and some sweat and tears but it was all worth it.
Valedictorian Leigha Cox encouraged the students as they step into the unknown that success comes in many different forms and one should not be afraid of stepping out of their comfort zone.
Each graduate got to cross a round section of the old Lynn Camp floor as thousands of others have in the past to help keep history alive.
Tradition continued as each graduate tossed their cap and celebrated with those they loved both present and in their hearts.
