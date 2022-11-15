CORBIN — One local veteran got a huge surprise while attending a Veterans Day celebration at the old Corbin city hall last Friday.
The ceremony doubled as a birthday celebration for Paul Jones, who turned 100 years young at the end of October.
“The City of Corbin wants to thank our veterans,” Mayor Suzie Razmus said to all veterans present. “We’re so glad that you’re here today. By your sacrifice and service to the country, you’ve allowed us to live in such a wonderful place of America and this beautiful town of Corbin.… It means more than we can say. We love you and honor you on this Veterans Day and always.”
Following an opening prayer, Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem, the group serenaded Jones with a round of “Happy Birthday” at which point Mayor Razmus presented him with a proclamation declaring him as a Corbin Colonel.
Jones said he was honored by the award and was particularly touched by a banner the city had printed for the occasion.
“I flew that airplane,” the veteran noted of a bomber depicted on the sign. “I’m shocked and surprised and thankful.”
Jones was a fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy — flying Wildcats, Hellcats and Corsairs from the carrier USS Guadalcanal over the course of his three years of service. He remains active and agile, still making an annual tradition of celebrating his birthday in New Orleans (hence, the Veterans Day ceremony rather than a birthday celebration).
When asked his secret, Jones responded simply, “Staying active. I get up every day and walk two miles in the morning on my treadmill.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.