CORBIN — Thursday marked a huge milestone for one Corbin High School initiative as local students helped load a WaterStep van with donated shoes that will ultimately offer communities safe drinking water.
It’s been 10 years since social studies teacher Cheryl Tinsley began serving as the local organizer for WaterStep’s Shoes for Water Program — inspired by her two now-grown sons, who were attending CHS back in 2013.
Based in Louisville, the WaterStep organization takes donated shoes and sells them to an exporter who will then repurpose the shoes. WaterStep takes the money raised from the sale of the shoes and uses it to fund safe drinking water projects all over the world.
In the 10 years CHS has been collecting shoes for WaterStep, according to the organization, students have brought in 18,750 pounds of shoes — equating to safe water for life for 6,250 people.
Corbin’s latest drive also marks the end of Tinsley’s supervision of the program as she plans to retire at the end of 2023 after 32 years of teaching. However, the program will continue through student leadership and a new teacher sponsoring the effort.
