Former President Gerald Ford once wrote, “If I went back to college again, I’d concentrate on two areas: learning to write and to speak before an audience. Nothing in life is more important than the ability to communicate effectively.”
Students from the Upper Kentucky River Region, an 11-county section of Eastern Kentucky, effectively wowed their audiences and fellow competitors at the Kentucky High School Speech League (KHSSL) Regional Speech Tournament held Saturday at Knott County Central High School in Hindman.
The Regional tournaments serve as qualifiers for the upcoming State Speech Tournaments. Kentucky’s seven Regions hold these tournaments at both the Junior and Senior levels each year, and each qualifies students for the Junior State Speech Tournament (grades 4-8) or the Senior State Speech Tournament (grades 9-12) with state contests held at the University of Kentucky February 24-25 (Junior State) and at Northern Kentucky University March 10-11 (Senior State).
At each regional contest, Regional Champions and Runners Up are named in each of the 12 Junior and 14 Senior speech categories. Additionally, team awards are given for the top three teams in each of the Regions.
Speech and Debate provides students with an opportunity to refine skills in public speaking, listening, and critical thinking by providing an arena for extracurricular competition in speech, drama, and debate. These skills help students not only in the classroom but for their future career path.
The winners from Corbin High School in the Regional Speech Tournament are as follows:
• Team Sweepstakes: CHS — Team Region Runner Up (2nd Place)
• Regional Champions: Cassie Messer (sophomore), 1st place — Regional Champion of Poetry Interpretation
• Regional Runners Up: Eli J. Dunn (Junior), 2nd place — Region Runner-Up in Dramatic Interpretation
In addition to these Regional Champions and Runners Up, these students from Corbin High School also qualified to advance on to the State Tournament:
• Audrey Orr (Poetry Interpretation)
• Zachary Clifton (Extemporaneous Speaking)
• Savannah James (Prose Interpretation)
• Bailyn Scent (Dramatic Interpretation; Humorous Interpretation)
• Zada Henderson (Poetry Interpretation)
• Samuel Price (Impromptu Speaking; Broadcasting)
• Christian Prewitt (Broadcasting)
• Team of Samuel Price & Nehemiah Day (Improvisational Duo)
• Team of Bille Curtis & Garrett Farris (Improvisational Duo)
• Team of Audrey Orr & Ayden Ferguson (Improvisational Duo)
A special thank you to Bethany Day, Missy Scent, Jeremiah Banks & Raegan Frost for their special help as well as traveling as judges on behalf of the team. The CHS Speech & Debate team is coached by Tara Prewitt and Sara Donahue.
