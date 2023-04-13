CORBIN — Corbin Independent Schools has implemented a new program at the high school this year called “Culture Committee.” This student-led association aims to find ways to improve the school atmosphere and social life.
The committee is comprised of eight students, two from each grade level, which have been nominated by staff. They meet almost monthly with Principal Steve Jewell and Vice Principal Josh Watkins to discuss upcoming events, improvements that need to be made concerning the school, and ways to boost student morale.
While in these meetings, Jewell will ask the students questions or prompt a discussion, and the students will lead the conversation.
In an interview, Jewell stated, “Our goal with this new approach is to give the students a voice in what happens in and around the school.”
While in these meetings, the conversation circulates among a variety of students and administrators, catching the thoughts and opinions of the topics at hand.
Oftentimes ideas that are addressed in faculty meetings are carried over into Culture Committee meetings in order to get additional feedback from students themselves. Teacher Niki Junker-White proposed an idea that was recently discussed that could be talked about in the student meeting to see their opinions; “One thing that was interesting (from the meeting) was the idea that students want less time on Chromebooks and other tech devices, but rather use pencil and paperwork.”
Though this is just one recent topic discussed amongst CHS staff, this is an excellent indicator of how the system of feedback is carried through to the students. Once this topic or similar ones are addressed to the committee, action will be taken in the way administrators see fit.
The Culture Committee that has been implemented in the school seems to be having a great impact thus far. They have discussed broadening a student reach for student sections, pep rallies, and even how to boost positive energy within the school. Their focus thus far has been to create a more inclusive environment for students with all types of interests, and ensure that all teams and clubs are recognized in an equal manner.
Similarly, the Ambassador Program has been set forth; select students sit in on board meetings to get a sense of what goes on behind the scenes within the school system and to have a voice along with board members and administrators. This is another group in which Corbin Independent is ensuring student voices are heard.
Overall, Corbin Independent Schools is making headway in student inclusion while decision-making for the 2022-2023 school year, and hopes to continue with these programs in the coming years.
