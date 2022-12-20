BARBOURVILLE — Who doesn’t love some sweet treats during the holiday season?
Come visit the Baking Spirits Bright Holiday Bake Shop this Thursday, December 22, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Barbourville Tourism office on High Street. A Gingerbread Wonderland is also on the lawn of Barbourville Tourism to enjoy.
Vendors for the bake shop will set up beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Set-up is free for indoor space and heated carriage house space.
While you are there, enjoy a free hot chocolate bar sponsored by Barbourville Tourism.
Then Barbourville Tourism and First United Methodist Church of Barbourville invite everyone to gather and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.
On Friday, December 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a free presentation of a live Nativity on the lawn of the First United Methodist Church of Barbourville. Enjoy free hot chocolate and candy canes.
