PRESTONSBURG – Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) was recognized as an Eastern Kentucky Hero during the first Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Eastern Kentucky Gala April 29. CAP received the honor alongside other regional organizations and individuals for its ongoing recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky after historic flooding devastated the region last summer.
“I saw our employees, volunteers, and supporters go above and beyond to adapt to the changing needs as we went from the first phases of disaster relief to the longer phase of recovery,” said Guy Adams, CAP president/CEO. “I am overwhelmed at the generous support we have received in order to continue building hope, transforming lives, and sharing Christ’s love through service in Appalachia.”
Since the flood waters receded, CAP employees and volunteers have served on the front lines of relief and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky. In the early days of the disaster response, CAP mucked out flooded homes, distributed truckloads of essential items to impacted communities, and operated a donation distribution center. Today, CAP’s Operation Sharing program continues to distribute essential items to community partners and the Home Repair program continues to make homes safe, warm, and dry through repairs.
“There has been much work done in response to the flood, but there is still much more to do,” Adams said. “CAP is there for the long haul. Because of the efforts of our donors, partners, employees, and volunteers, CAP is here to help children, their families, and individuals put their lives back together after this historic disaster.”
Of those honored during the gala was U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, who has represented Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District, made up of Southern and Eastern Kentucky, since 1981. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his longtime devotion and service in advancing the region. As he accepted the award, Rogers encouraged those in attendance to continue their efforts in Eastern Kentucky.
“We all love this area. It’s home, it’s beautiful, but it has this wonderful spirit that won’t let you go,” Rogers said. “I thank you for being a part of SOAR. This is our chance to soar. This is our chance to solve our problems ourselves with our talent, with our capabilities, with our love. You are making a difference. Good things are happening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.