CHI Saint Joseph Health encourages people across the Commonwealth to assess their heart health. The health care system kicked off American Heart Month in February by offering free resources to help people check their risk for heart disease, which is the number one cause of death in Kentucky and across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“With heart conditions so prevalent in Kentucky, we want to make these tools accessible to everyone and encourage people to assess if their heart health could be in danger,” said Sheila Devine Griffeth, MSN, RN, market vice president, Cardiovascular & Stroke Services, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “Any signs of heart trouble should not be taken lightly, and we hope these tools will help to promote the need for people to take action regularly.”
CHI Saint Joseph Health’s free online heart health risk assessment includes a questionnaire that gauges health risks and provides next steps for patients who need to follow up on their results. According to the CDC, nearly half of all Americans have at least one of three most common risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol or smoking.
Heart disease can affect people of all ages, regardless of their genetic and health history, and could stay undetected until it’s too late. CHI Saint Joseph Health encourages Kentuckians to stay active, avoid smoking and make healthy dietary choices to avoid increasing their risk for heart disease.
Other heart health resources available from CHI Saint Joseph Health include warning signs of a heart attack, information on heart disease prevention and vascular care, and an option to find a heart care provider.
To view CHI Saint Joseph Health’s heart health resources and take the heart health risk assessment, visit www.care.yourchi.org/hearthealth.html.
