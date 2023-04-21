WILLIAMSBURG — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated new member Spero Health Inc. with a ribbon cutting on March 30.
Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable drug and alcohol addiction treatment for individuals suffering from substance use disorder with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.”
Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidenced-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.
Spero Health operates more than 95 freestanding outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee — including their location at 225 N. 3rd Street in downtown Williamsburg.
For more information, call 606-653-6189.
Spero Health is a national leader who has helped more than 35,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction making them one of the largest office-based opioid treatment providers in the country and is in network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.
