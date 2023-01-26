CORBIN — Brothers and business partners Barrett and Blake Freeman were joined by the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce last Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating Freeman Brothers Realty LLC.
The company specializes in property management — partnering with the very best local contractors and professional services to ensure an efficient yet detailed product is delivered and maintained, according to their website.
The Freeman Brothers office is located at 317 South Main Street next to Corbin Dry Cleaners. For more information, call 606-620-9093 or visit freemanbrothersproperties.com.
