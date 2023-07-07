The Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association participates in a number of activities that benefit the Whitley County community. Among the most important is awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a senior with plans to pursue a degree in Agriculture. This year’s recipient is Lanaya Hill from Whitley County High School.
Lanaya plans to attend Morehead State University with a major in Equine Studies. What better study and lab partner than her own horse Gypsy Cheyenne! So when she reports for classes her best friend Gypsy will be with her!
Lanaya was present at the May meeting of the Cattlemen’s Association where she was presented with a certificate of achievement recognizing her academic excellence and FFA accomplishments.
Josh Wilson, WCCA President and Whitley County Middle School teacher stated, “She’s one of mine and I’m really proud of her! She will represent this area well in the field of agriculture.”
The Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to recognize the academic achievement and leadership qualities of Lanaya by awarding her our 2023 scholarship as well as a four-year membership in our association. Further, we count it a privilege to be able to contribute to her career goals and pledge to monitor and applaud her progress as she pursues a career in agriculture.
