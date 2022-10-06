WILLIAMSBURG — Pets of all kinds were welcomed to receive a blessing Tuesday evening at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Father Prashanth Lobo may have only been a pastor at the church for a year but he feels that this event is important for Whitley County animals as well as an annual global tradition honoring Saint Francis of Assisi.
“In our Catholic church we especially do it for Saint Francis, (who is our) patron saint. October 4th is always his Feast Day, so this is why we do the animal blessing. He considered animals “brother” and “sister” (or) God’s Creation,” said Father Lobo.
Although this church’s Blessing of the Animals only included three dogs and the local church cats this year, Father Lobo shared that it may be bigger at other Catholic churches in bigger cities such as Lexington.
The priest added, “I think all of us need to appreciate (not only) each other, but also appreciate how animals have become a part of our life in this world.”
Crystal Laschon and Joe McNaughton chose to bring their dogs to the blessing. Laschon brought her black pug, Milo, and McNaughton brought two of his mixed-breed dogs, Gabby and Phineas.
“His soul is just as important as anyone else’s,” said Laschon when asked why she chose to have Milo blessed by Father Lobo.
McNaughton added, “Blessings are good. They kind of consecrate things to the service of God — particularly dogs. The closest thing I’ve ever seen to unconditional love on earth is the fidelity of a good dog.”
