Beginning this upcoming school year, Corbin Redhounds now have new opportunities at the Corbin Career Skills center. Students who participate will complete their work with a certificate, and then be able to step right into the workforce.
According to Corbin High School Principal Steve Jewell the center is a big step to try to provide for the community as well as kids who may decide that college isn’t for them, or leave to go to college and come back.
Students — freshman through senior — can take advantage of these classes, which include HVAC and plumbing. The pathway also offers coursework in construction management as well as electricity and carpentry.
“By the time students reach their senior year, hopes are that all of these classes will be able to integrate together to build a small house, which we would then be able to sell back into our community,” Principal Jewell added.
In the future, there are plans to offer night classes to students, including those not enrolled at Corbin Independent Schools.
“I feel that this is something that our community has been starving for,” Principal Jewell said. “Our kids need a program like this to keep our community thriving, because these types of jobs are always going to be needed.”
The principal also expressed gratitude towards Pilot, located on Cumberland Gap Parkway. “Pilot donated a $20,000 check, which is paying for state-of-the-art lab equipment so that the students will have the best learning experience possible,” he added.
The project is expected to be completed in the 2022-2023 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.