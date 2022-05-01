Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a condition that is commonly associated with the late fall and winter months when the days are shorter, and people feel “cooped up” inside their homes. It causes depression-like symptoms that come on as the seasons change. “Some people experience seasonal depression in the summer,” stated Dr. Mazhar Salim, Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health. He added, “Seasonal depression during the summer months may be less common, but it can be just as disheartening and debilitating for those who develop it as fall/winter SAD.”
Causes of SAD in the summer
What is sometimes referred to as summer onset seasonal affective disorder can have a variety of causes. They include:
- Disrupted schedules. Those who have experienced depression understand that maintaining a routine helps minimize the symptoms. For many people, the arrival of summer can mean significant changes to their schedule. The kids are out of school, family vacations impact work responsibilities, etc.
- Body image concerns. People who are self-conscious about their appearance often are more so in the summer months, when we switch from pants and long sleeve shirts to shorts and t-shirts or even bathing suits.
- Poor sleep. Sunlight helps regulate our pattern of waking and sleeping. However, it is believed being exposed to too much sunlight can inhibit the production of melatonin, which plays a key role in the wake/sleep cycle.
- Financial worries. Whether it’s family vacations or paying for childcare, summertime can be expensive. Concerns about finances can cause or worsen depression.
- Hot weather. Some people cannot wait for warm weather to return. Others are more sensitive to heat. For them, summer means staying in an air-conditioned space as much as possible.
