CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University has announced Dr. Joe Early will serve as its first director of research and creative scholarship.
In the role, Early will be responsible for providing leadership in faculty research and publication, creative scholarship and student research at both the undergraduate and graduate level.
“I am honored to be selected as director of research and creative scholarship,” Early said.
“Scholarship will play a vital role as we move toward Level VI status and pursue the university’s strategic initiatives.”
Level VI status is granted by The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to institutions that offer four or more doctorates.
“Dr. Joe Early is an obvious fit for this new role,” Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said. “He is an established academician, with extensive and reputable experience in the academic publishing realm.”
“He has a strong passion for his own research endeavors, but also for contributing to the expertise of colleagues and students who want to pursue opportunities in research and creative scholarship that will further their field of studies, as well as Campbellsville University,” said Hedgepath.
Early, who has served at Campbellsville University since August 2009, will also provide leadership and oversight of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) committee, the Campbellsville Review and Baptist Heritage Lecture Series.
Early will serve directly under Hedgepath in the Office of Academic Affairs.
Dr. Joseph Hopkins, president of Campbellsville University, said, “Joe Early will be a wonderful addition to the Academic Affairs team. He has a mind for process, assessment, standards and excellence.”
Early currently serves at Campbellsville University as a professor of theology. As he assumes his new role, Early will continue to teach in the School of Theology in a reduced capacity.
Dr. John Hurtgen, dean of the School of Theology, said Early came to the School of Theology “with the stated desire of producing scholarship in his field of church history.”
“Dr. Early shows no signs of slowing down,” Hurtgen said. “Clearly, CU faculty – and CU students – have gained an able resource in research practitioner and advocate Dr. Joe Early.”
Early noted Campbellsville University has several faculty members who have published peer-reviewed scholarship and are active in juried creative arts.
“I also want to be an asset to faculty members, especially new faculty members, who want to participate in scholarship but are unsure where to begin,” Early said. “Campbellsville University has a strong reputation in teaching and, by adding an emphasis in scholarship, the university will only become stronger.”
Early is the author 10 published books, including his latest book titled, “Because of Eve: Historical and Theological Survey of the Subjugation of Women in the Christian Tradition.”
He has written nearly 40 peer-reviewed articles on Baptist and theological topics and has given close to 50 presentations on Baptist and theological topics.
Early received his Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Cumberland College in 1993. He earned his Master of Divinity in 1997 from the Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and he received his Ph.D. in church history at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2002.
He is the son of Dr. Joe Early Sr., formerly of Williamsburg, Ky., and now of Campbellsville, and the late Phyllis Early. He is married to Tiffany Early, coordinator of tutoring and sophomore success coach at Campbellsville University.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university that offers over 100 programs including doctoral, master, bachelor, associate and certificate programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.