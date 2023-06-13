CORBIN — As we kick off the final full week of Spring, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is hoping everyone will wrap their fingers around the delicious burgers being offered now through Saturday as part of Burger Week 2023.
There are nine restaurants participating in the second edition of the 2023 foodie series after Restaurant Week in March — four of whom will also be looking to win a “Golden Ticket” to the World Food Championships this fall in Dallas.
All are vying for the traveling People’s Choice Award trophy that will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com. Try them all and vote for your favorite!
The Depot on Main
606-523-1117
101 N. Main St.
Owners — Lisa Cradic and Billy Messer
Hours — Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Closed Sunday
Burger — Bourbon Bacon Jam Jalapeno Smash Cheese Burger: half-pound all beef patty topped with house-made bacon jam and jalapenos with a boozy kick from smooth, smoky bourbon. Price is $11.99 including fries.
The Depot on Main is competing both for the People’s Choice Award and a Golden Ticket to WFC.
