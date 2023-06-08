With summer just about in full swing, one of Corbin’s most popular food events is making its return next week.
The 2023 edition of Burger Week starts Monday, June 12, and will run through Saturday, June 17.
Intended to highlight local restaurants and organized by the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, Burger Week is one of the city’s food-themed events planned throughout the year. Participating restaurants put forth a specialty burger to attract locals and tourists alike, and this year is no different as nine local restaurants are offering a unique burger experience for customers to enjoy.
This year’s participants include Austin City Saloon, Bubby’s BBQ, Depot on Main, Icehouse Restaurant and Bar, M&M Rooftop Garden, Old Town Grill, Scully’s Restaurant and Bar, Si Senor, and Wrigley Taproom & Eatery.
The week has been an annual tradition for eight years now, only missing one year for the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down most businesses across the country. While the week is fun and easy to enjoy for food lovers everywhere, it also spotlights family-owned restaurants and their role in the local economy.
This year has brought a couple of changes to the event — the first being that the restaurants are allowed to choose their own price point. The second involves a new competition opportunity.
Since 2018, the public has been able to vote for a coveted People’s Choice Award that comes with a traveling trophy.
With tourism officials designating 2023 as the Year of Food with a prestigious partnership with World Food Championships, restaurants have an additional option of competing for a chance to advance to the WFC’s Burger category this November in Dallas, Texas.
Winners are selected by certified WFC judges. One “Golden Ticket” has already been awarded to Old Town Grill during Restaurant Week. Competing for the next one are M&M Rooftop Garden, Scully’s, Bubby’s BBQ and Depot on Main.
OTG is also the reigning Burger Week People’s Choice winner, though it will have a battle with some tough competition for the eighth edition of the event if it hopes to go back-to-back.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen encouraged all Corbin residents to try at least one specialty burger to support local businesses and establishments.
“Burger Week is a long-standing tradition in Corbin,” she said, “and we are so thankful for the restaurants who continue to participate and support the program! We want everyone to go out and enjoy all of the culinary creativity being offered this week and support local restaurants. Be sure to vote for your favorite burger at www.corbinkytourism.com!”
Tuesday’s Times-Tribune will feature a full list of participating establishments, open times, burger descriptions and space to make notes about your favorite burgers so you will be ready to vote for the People’s Choice Award on the tourism website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.