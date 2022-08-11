Recently, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, recognized Bubby’s BBQ of Corbin as the Senate Small Business of the Week.
Dr. Paul entered the following into the Congressional Record:
“Mr. PAUL. Mr. President, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, each week I recognize an outstanding Kentucky small business that exemplifies the American entrepreneurial spirit. This week, it is my privilege to recognize Bubby’s BBQ of Corbin, Kentucky as the Senate Small Business of the Week.
“For as long as he can remember, Marcus ‘Bubby’ Shepherd loved to cook. He appreciated how food could bring people together and create a sense of comfort for everyone at the table. After working as a truck driver for fifteen years, Marcus decided to switch career paths and open a restaurant that showcased his specialty: cooking and smoking meat. Hence, Bubby’s BBQ of Corbin, Kentucky was born and very quickly became a Shepherd family affair, spearheaded by Marcus.
“From carefully-crafted pulled pork barbecue to exceptionally crisp fried catfish, Bubby’s BBQ has a vast selection of menu items that are undeniably delectable. Whether customers choose to order from the menu or opt for the all-you-can-eat buffet, it is certain that the food will always be excellent. Marcus ensures that all of the food served abides by his recipes, so that each meal eaten at Bubby’s tastes as if Marcus had whipped it up himself. The barbeque is smoked for 10-12 hours each night using hickory wood, and everything is homemade, right down to the BBQ sauce. This attention to detail is what has made Bubby’s BBQ widely recognized for its consistency and high-quality food. A testament to their success, Bubby’s BBQ has won the People’s Choice Award for Best Restaurant several years in a row in various categories.
“The delicious food attracts thousands of customers from all over Kentucky, and the welcoming ambience and high-quality service at Bubby’s makes people never want to leave. The waitstaff goes out of their way to guarantee the customers are always satisfied and their drinks are never empty. Everyone that visits Bubby’s BBQ feels as if they are part of the restaurant family, and a missing regular never goes unnoticed by the staff. Some will go to the restaurant as many as 4-5 times a week, and never get tired of the food. Bubby’s care is not limited to its customers, it extends to its local community. The restaurant hosts many fundraising events to raise money for the youth sports teams in the Corbin area. Bubby’s BBQ also uses its resources to support those who do not have stable access to food through its involvement in the Corbin Community Backpack Program, an initiative that provides local school children, who have little or no food available at their home, backpacks full of food to last them over the weekends. Additionally, Bubby’s BBQ assists with Operation James Scott, a veteran-led community activity that purchases Christmas presents for local children.
“Bubby’s BBQ has cultivated a famed reputation for its authenticity. There is a strong sense of comfort every guest can feel when they dine at Bubby’s. With food that resembles family cooking, phenomenal service that prioritizes customer satisfaction, and interior design that reflects a southern country style, Bubby’s makes you feel at home. This quality of care and intimacy with customers is distinct to small businesses. Everyone who goes to Bubby’s BBQ knows there is just no place like it, nor could it ever be replicated. Marcus’s ability to transform his passion into a successful business is an embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit that uplifts this country. I want to thank Marcus Shepherd and the Shepherd Family for all of the work they have done to support their community of Corbin and the American people. I look forward to watching your continued growth and success in Kentucky.”
As Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Paul continues the tradition of honoring America’s small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship oversees proposed legislation on matters relating to the Small Business Administration and investigates all problems relating to America’s small businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.