CORBIN – The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) has announced the selection of Tracy Bruck, DNP, EdS, RN, Heart Failure Educator & STEMI Coordinator at Baptist Health Corbin to present at the upcoming Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2023. This preeminent annual event – taking place from October 6-9, 2023 – brings together the world’s leading experts to advance the treatment of heart failure. This year’s ASM will be held at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH.
Bruck will present an Abstract and ePoster entitled American College Of Cardiology CardioSmart Improves Confidence In Heart Failure Self-Management, which will take place on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monitor 07 of the ePoster Hub in the Huntington Convention Center. The world’s heart failure teams gather together at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting to immerse themselves in the latest science, research, and practical management, while taking advantage of opportunities to connect with colleagues at networking events, in the exhibit hall, and during highly-anticipated award ceremonies.
“Heart failure is a chronic illness that requires significant healthcare resources and impacts patient morbidity, mortality, and the quality of life of patients and families. Through intentional focus on self-care management, healthcare providers can improve patient quality of life, decrease hospital readmissions, and decrease mortality rates from acute heart failure exacerbations. Tools such as the American College of Cardiology CardioSmart meet patients where they are in their journey from heart failure to heart success,” stated Bruck.
Follow Baptist Health Corbin on Twitter via #BHCORBIN and the HFSA ASM via #HFSA2023.
