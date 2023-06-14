CORBIN — Brody Browning is a junior at Corbin School of Innovation that recently placed in the top three in the state in journalism at the Kentucky State FBLA competition. He will be going to Nationals in Atlanta, Georgia, this month.
FBLA stands for Future Business Leaders of America. Their overall goal of this program is to build productive citizens. These are, “People who will go out into the workforce and become productive business leaders.” There are a few necessities that will be required for one to join this program, but they must be willing to commit themselves to this program. Participants will need to have at least a 2.5 GPA and be responsible, respectful and know how to effectively manage their time.
FBLA participates in community service events, but that isn’t all that these participants get to partake in. Participants also get to do fundraising and have to be willing to study to take tests or present skills in various events. This activity may be doing posters or wanting to help out in their school environment. This allows it to be a very social program and begins networking with local business folks.
There are several different competitions. Currently, there is a regional competition. The Corbin School of Innovation is in region six. EKU holds a competition every year. The top three winners who place first in region advance to state and may qualify for nationals. You can attend nationals if you finish in the top five in the state competition. Participants are able to earn several awards. They are able to earn these awards by presenting, by performing, or taking a digital test.
There are many extraordinary benefits that are included with participating in FBLA. Participants are able to learn a myriad of different things. They are able to learn how to dress and act appropriately for the job that they plan to attend to or for the business world. They learn how to publicly speak in front of other peers. They learn what competition is like.
There are camp options so they can go learn to engage with kids from all over the state to come all together at one time in the summer and those options occur when they are doing regional to state in competition. They can interact with students from all over the country as well as their advisors. By joining this program, they get to expand their horizons if they join FBLA.
Brody states, “I joined FBLA because I wanted to further my educational experience. I can say without a doubt FBLA has taught me to be more outgoing and has given me all the skills I need to become a productive business leader.”
With all of these productive and hardworking activities, what does it mean to be a FBLA sponsor? At the Corbin School of Innovation Heather Martinez is not only working as a teacher but as a FBLA sponsor. She says, “It means a great deal to me as an FBLA sponsor. I get to watch students blossom when they learn new things. They learn how to be productive citizens and I think that is one of my followings in life; to help students be better with life.”
However, Brody’s work at FBLA could not have been conducted without the help of his school’s flexible schedule.
Browning continued, “FBLA and Corbin School of Innovation have both provided me with opportunities that I would not be able to have normally. I am very grateful to my advisor Mrs. Martinez for presenting such a great opportunity to me. I am very excited to go to Atlanta for nationals this summer.”
